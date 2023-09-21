Page County man sentenced to life plus 43 years for 2022 murder

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s office says justice was served.

Sheriff Chad Cubbage announced Wednesday that Scott Simandl was sentenced to life plus 43 years for the 2022 murder of Jay Campbell, the aggravated malicious wounding of Justice Campbell, and 3 years on the firearms charges.

Sheriff Cubbage says hopefully this sentencing brought closure to the families and those affected by this crime.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.