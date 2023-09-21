Advertise With Us
Page County man sentenced to life plus 43 years for 2022 murder

Scott Simandl sentenced to life plus 43 years.
Scott Simandl sentenced to life plus 43 years.(Page County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s office says justice was served.

Sheriff Chad Cubbage announced Wednesday that Scott Simandl was sentenced to life plus 43 years for the 2022 murder of Jay Campbell, the aggravated malicious wounding of Justice Campbell, and 3 years on the firearms charges.

Sheriff Cubbage says hopefully this sentencing brought closure to the families and those affected by this crime.

