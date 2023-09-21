Advertise With Us
No injuries reported after vehicle into an Albemarle apartment

Albemarle County Fire Rescue (FILE)
Albemarle County Fire Rescue (FILE)(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle into a home at the Spark Apartment Complex early Thursday, September 21.

Authorities say no one was inside the home at the time of the accident.

ACFR believe this was a hit-and-run situation.

This is a developing story.

