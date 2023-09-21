No injuries reported after vehicle into an Albemarle apartment

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle into a home at the Spark Apartment Complex early Thursday, September 21.

Authorities say no one was inside the home at the time of the accident.

ACFR believe this was a hit-and-run situation.

This is a developing story.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.