No injuries reported after vehicle into an Albemarle apartment
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle into a home at the Spark Apartment Complex early Thursday, September 21.
Authorities say no one was inside the home at the time of the accident.
ACFR believe this was a hit-and-run situation.
This is a developing story.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.