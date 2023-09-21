Nice Thursday Afternoon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thursday will be pleasant, but a coastal system will increase cloudiness, rain, winds, and cooler temperatures. Friday remains mostly dry, but mostly cloudy. Temperatures drop to the mid 70′s. As for the first day of fall on Saturday, we’re looking at much chillier weather. Daytime highs will not make it out of the 60′s, with more rain, and winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Make sure you grab a jacket and umbrella. Showers linger into early Sunday, but conditions will improve during the day. The next week is a bit unsettled with several chances for much needed rain. Check back for updates.

Today: Clouds & sun. Highs in the upper 70′s to low 80′s. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70′s. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Autumnal Equinox: Cooler, rain, breezy. Highs in the mid 60′s. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Sunday: Early showers, clearing Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70′s.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Highs in the low 70′s.

Wednesday: Periods of rain. Highs in the mid and upper 60′s.

