J.R. Tucker High School student stabbed at Henrico bus stop

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A girl is in the hospital after being stabbed at a bus stop in Henrico’s west end Thursday morning.

“Just before 9 a.m., Henrico Police responded to the intersection of Fairlake Lane and Fairlake Court for a reported suspicious situation. While en route, officers were notified of a possible juvenile who had been stabbed at a school bus stop,” Henrico Police said in a press release.

Henrico Police say the victim is a student at J.R. Tucker High School.

The school division will have counselors and additional resources available for students and staff.

Full statement from J.R. Tucker High School’s principal Arthur Raymond.

There’s no information about any suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

