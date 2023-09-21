Ix Art Park hosting Black Business Expo Sept. 22

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The annual Charlottesville-Albemarle Black Business Expo gets underway Friday, September 22.

The event aims to showcase and celebrate local, Black-owned businesses. You’ll have the chance to visit more than 30 booths, as well as hear live music from The Afro Asia Band and Mighty Joshua.

“Then we have three panel discussions: We have a finance panel discussion, marketing, and we have one, a new one, that’s on Black media, the business of Black media. So we have those three panel discussions, and is followed by the business pitch competition of which we give out $1,500,” Director Tye Cooper said.

The free expo runs from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Ix Art Park.

