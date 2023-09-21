Advertise With Us
Early voting in Virginia starts Sept. 22

Voter Registration and Elections in Charlottesville (FILE)
Voter Registration and Elections in Charlottesville (FILE)(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Early voting starts Friday, September 22, for all offices across Virginia.

Charlottesville says early voting is important, because it gives more opportunity and cushion for people if anything goes wrong.

“Giving people more access to be able to make sure that they have time to get there, you know? If something were to happen on Election Day and you run over at work or you get stuck in traffic or if something happens, then you can make sure that your vote was cast and it did count,” Charlottesville Director of Elections / General Registrar Taylor Yowell said Thursday, Sept. 21.

Charlottesville Voter Registrar says staring Friday, they’ll be open form 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays.

Absentee ballots have been sent out, and are expected to start showing up in mailboxes next week.

