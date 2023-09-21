Discussion on ways to improve downtown Charlottesville being held at CODE Building

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Friends of Charlottesville Downtown is hosting an event early Friday, September 22, giving you the chance to share your thoughts on the city’s downtown area.

Organizers says the goal is to talk about what the community is doing well, and what needs improvement.

There’ll also be a Q&A session with City Manager Sam Sanders about the ways in which the downtown community and city officials can work together.

“The event is open to the entire community. We’ve invited all of our business community, retail restaurants, professional services, all of the above, as well as all of our community members and residents downtown,> Greer Achenbach said Thursday, Sept. 21.

The event starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Irving Theatre inside the CODE Building.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.