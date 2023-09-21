Developing Tropical Storm to Bring Wet, Windy, Cool - First Weekend of Fall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Developing storm off the southeast coast, set to become Tropical Storm Ophelia. This storm as it moves northward, inland of the Mid-Atlantic coast will make for a wet, windy and cool start for the first weekend of Fall. Turning cloudy and breezy Friday. Widespread rain, windy and cool conditions Saturday with highs stuck in the 60s. Winds out of the northeast 20-35+ mph. At this time for viewing area of Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, rain amounts expected to range between 0.5 to 2+ inches. Locally higher amounts, possible. Higher rain amounts along with the stronger winds, expected near and east of I-95 across Eastern Virginia. Tropical Storm Warnings are posted along the coast and just inland. Rain should start to taper off later Sunday morning, but still remaining breezy.

Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for more updates. The rain this weekend is needed, as much of the region is dealing with moderate to severe drought conditions.

The Autumnal Equinox arrives early Saturday at 2:50 AM.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cool. Lows 50s.

Friday: Turning cloudy, breezy. Highs low to mid 70s. Some showers possible by late night. Lows upper 50s.

Saturday: Rainy, windy and cooler. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 50s.

Sunday: Mainly AM rain, mostly cloudy, breezy. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows mid to upper 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, cooler. Showers possible. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Wednesday: Cloudy, cool, showers. Highs upper 60s to near 70. Lows upper 50s.

Thursday: Few showers, variable clouds. Highs near 70.

