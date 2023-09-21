Charlottesville leaders show support at CVille Pride 2023

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With the fall election just around the corner, leaders in Charlottesville used C-Ville Pride 2023 as an opportunity to show their support and urging people to show up to the polls this November.

“I think that the elections this fall, obviously, are extremely important,” Nick Morrow said.

Active President Nick Morrow says C-Ville Pride 2023 wouldn’t be possible without the support from the community.

“One of the heartening parts of pride often is just the allies who show up to really let people know that they’re a part of my community,” Morrow said.

Morrow says having this kind of support is more important than ever with the upcoming election.

“This year especially was the most anti-LGBTQ bills that were introduced in the Virginia State Legislature and the General Assembly,” Morrow said. “I think this is an opportunity for people to hear about what their elected officials would like to do for the community.”

And, if nothing else, C-Ville Pride 2023 was an opportunity for people to have fun and show their support.

“It [just] means being able to be who you are and love who you are,” Chelsea Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald is a member of the LGBTQ+ community and says pride in Charlottesville has come a long way over the years.

“It’s constantly growing, it never stops,” Fitzgerald said. “So I love to see it grow. And you know, I love to see our young our young community be able to be who they want to be and express themselves and not have to hide away or in any way.”

Morrow says pride can look many different ways, and that’s why events like these are so important. To give everyone a voice.

“I think pride is as diverse as the LGBTQ community,” Morrow said. “There are people here head to toe rainbow, there are people here who just came from church, people who came from the workout class, you know? I think that there is a broad sort of array of what that can mean for people, and I think that that’s what makes it so fun.”

While this is the marquee event for Charlottesville Pride 2023, the Charlottesville Pride Network will continue to uplift and amplify events in the area that bring together the LGBTQ community.

