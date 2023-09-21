Changes may be coming to Market Street Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is looking into making changes to Market Street Park after a recently reported incident involving police occurred there.

Charlottesville announced Thursday, September 21, that City Manager Samuel Sanders, Jr. has issued a directive to lift the park’s closing time.

“It came to my attention during Monday night’s City Council meeting of allegations regarding confrontations between Charlottesville Police Department (CPD) and two unhoused community members while enforcing operating hours. This is currently under administrative investigation. The City of Charlottesville takes these allegations seriously and Chief Kochis and I will remain focused on maintaining positive interactions with all of our officers,” said Sanders in Thursday’s release. “I want the city to be a catalyst for change in addressing housing insecurity and homelessness, which is why I am assembling my team to build a long-term strategy.”

