BEACON’s Pilot Kitchen partnering with Meals on Wheels

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A kitchen in Charlottesville is offering up opportunities for the Black community.

BEACON’s Pilot Kitchen is starting its partnership with Meals on Wheels by making nearly 300 lunches.

“We get to feed people and we get to give some people some jobs,” Director David Givens said.

Givens says this partnership is a win-win for the community, and gives people the chance to grow.

“It gives our entrepreneurs that we incubate here at the pilot kitchen some base business to be able to build their staff up,” the director said.

New Hill CEO Yolunda Harrel says working with Meals on Wheels gives her the experience and tools needed to be successful.

“To be able to see the opportunity for them to be able to employ individuals from our community, and also to continue to help grow their ability to understand process and systems develop that out,” Harrel said.

She hopes when the final kitchen is finished, it will be able to work with even more partners to help the Charlottesville area.

The Beacon Pilot Kitchen hopes to move into its permanent kitchen in the first quarter of 2024.

