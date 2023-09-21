Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Another day of outstanding weather

Coastal storm will bring rain and gusty wind
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mostly cloudy conditions are blanketing the region this morning. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today. Temperatures will be seasonal, and pleasant. Meanwhile, we are tracking a developing system off the southeastern coast. Clouds will increase Friday, and wind will increase as well. Needed rain will move into the region Saturday, into early Sunday. By midday Sunday conditions should begin to dry. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, High: upper 70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cool, Low: mid 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy & breezy, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

Saturday: Cloudy & breezy, periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Early showers, mostly cloudy, High: around 70...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: upper 50s

Wednesday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 50s

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County

Latest News

Nice Thursday. Watching Coastal Storm for Weekend
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Nice Thursday. Cloudy Friday and Watching Coastal Storm for the Weekend
Another Picture Perfect Day
Great day ahead
Beautiful day, but showers on way