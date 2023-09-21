Another day of outstanding weather

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mostly cloudy conditions are blanketing the region this morning. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today. Temperatures will be seasonal, and pleasant. Meanwhile, we are tracking a developing system off the southeastern coast. Clouds will increase Friday, and wind will increase as well. Needed rain will move into the region Saturday, into early Sunday. By midday Sunday conditions should begin to dry. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, High: upper 70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cool, Low: mid 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy & breezy, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

Saturday: Cloudy & breezy, periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Early showers, mostly cloudy, High: around 70...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: upper 50s

Wednesday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 50s

