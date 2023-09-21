Another day of outstanding weather
Coastal storm will bring rain and gusty wind
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mostly cloudy conditions are blanketing the region this morning. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today. Temperatures will be seasonal, and pleasant. Meanwhile, we are tracking a developing system off the southeastern coast. Clouds will increase Friday, and wind will increase as well. Needed rain will move into the region Saturday, into early Sunday. By midday Sunday conditions should begin to dry. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mix of clouds & sun, High: upper 70s
Tonight: Partly cloudy & cool, Low: mid 50s
Friday: Mostly cloudy & breezy, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s
Saturday: Cloudy & breezy, periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low: mid 50s
Sunday: Early showers, mostly cloudy, High: around 70...Low: mid 50s
Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: upper 50s
Wednesday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 50s
