Volunteers help Blue Ridge Area Food Bank during annual Day of Caring

By Destini Harris
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The United Way of Greater Charlottesville has been lending a helping hand in the community for more than 30 years. This year’s Day of Caring saw volunteers taking up several projects around the area.

The organization says giving back is a big part of what it does.

“To celebrate the community, celebrate philanthropy, and celebrate volunteerism,” UWGC President & CEO Ravi Respeto said Wednesday, September 20.

One of those projects was at the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

“We’re happy to kind of jump in and take over, you know, to help beautify and make the logistics a little easier for people to come to the food bank,” UWGC Development Director Ben Wilkes said.

“We’re really appreciative for the United Way and all the volunteers. We can’t do what we do at the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank without volunteers and the folks today with the United Way,” Les Sinclair with BRAFB said.

United Way says 115 service projects were done this year at 80 host organizations but more than 1,700 volunteers.

“Kudos to the United Way staff for organizing this incredible Day of Caring, its volunteers here, there, and everywhere,” Worksource Executive Director Chuck McElory said.

