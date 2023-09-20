UVA students and faculty get cooking lesson from the ‘Sioux Chef’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students and faculty at the University of Virginia are working to build and strengthen their relationships with indigenous tribes.

“It’s really important that students have a chance to understand not just the network of relationships that we’re in here in Central Virginia, but also how we relate to our neighbors,” Professor of Colonial Latin America Studies Allison Bigelow said.

Bigelow says brining in award-winning Lakota Chef Sean Sherman for a cooking demonstration was just one way to teach students in a fun and engaging way.

“Food allows us to talk about questions; questions of climate change, of health inequities, of racial injustice, and gender discrimination, but to do it in a way that invites people in,” the professor said.

Chef Sherman taught students how to make cedar tea and wild mushroom rice bowls.

Bigelow says UVA is committed to continue introducing indigenous culture to non-native people.

“Can be tuition waivers for students whose land and resources was stolen, and thus who have paid tuition many times over already,” she said.

