Submissions open for 8th annual poetry contest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library and WriterHouse have opened submissions for their eighth annual poetry contest.

Poets 18 years old and up are encouraged to submit one orginial and unpublished poem that is 30 lines or less.

The theme this year is the importance of community.

You can submit your poem at any JMRL branch, WriterHouse, or through an online form by October 16.

Winners will announced before November 9.

