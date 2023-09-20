Advertise With Us
Submissions open for 8th annual poetry contest

Central Branch of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library in Charlottesville (FILE)
Central Branch of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library in Charlottesville (FILE)
By Bria Stith
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library and WriterHouse have opened submissions for their eighth annual poetry contest.

Poets 18 years old and up are encouraged to submit one orginial and unpublished poem that is 30 lines or less.

The theme this year is the importance of community.

You can submit your poem at any JMRL branch, WriterHouse, or through an online form by October 16.

Winners will announced before November 9.

