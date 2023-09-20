Advertise With Us
STAB linebacker Hudson Toll is Falcon Club Player of the Week

St. Anne’s-Belfield senior Hudson Toll is the Falcon Club Player of the Week.
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - St. Anne’s-Belfield senior Hudson Toll is the Falcon Club Player of the Week.

Toll plays both sides of the ball for the Saints. The inside linebackers made a team-high 13 tackles in STAB’s 35-win last week over Fork Union. He also had a forced fumble, as well as a pass breakup.

Toll is STAB’s leading tackler this season, with 29 in the first three games, seven of those tackles for a loss.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

