STAB linebacker Hudson Toll is Falcon Club Player of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - St. Anne’s-Belfield senior Hudson Toll is the Falcon Club Player of the Week.

Toll plays both sides of the ball for the Saints. The inside linebackers made a team-high 13 tackles in STAB’s 35-win last week over Fork Union. He also had a forced fumble, as well as a pass breakup.

Toll is STAB’s leading tackler this season, with 29 in the first three games, seven of those tackles for a loss.

