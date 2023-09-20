Police open administrative investigation regarding Market Street Park ‘incident’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says is looking into an “incident” at Market Street Park Saturday, September 16.

CPD announced Wednesday, Sept. 20, that members of its Command Staff were made aware of concerns related to a call for service at the park during Monday’s City Council meeting.

“As a result of the information brought forth, an administrative investigation has been opened and the incident is being reviewed thoroughly. The Charlottesville Police Department values our relationship with this community and takes these concerns very seriously,” the department said in its announcement Wednesday.

