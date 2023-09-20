Nice Thursday. Cloudy Friday and Watching Coastal Storm for the Weekend

Advertise With Us
Nice Thursday. Watching Coastal Storm for Weekend
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Another nice September day Thursday, then conditions will quickly change for Friday and the weekend. Tracking a developing storm off the southeast coast, set to move northward and expected to bring periods of rain, breezy and cool conditions for the start of Fall and this weekend. The exact track and speed of storm will have a big bearing on rain amounts and the arrival and end of the rain. Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for more updates. Any rain is needed, as much of the region is dealing with moderate to severe drought conditions.

The Autumnal Equinox arrives early Saturday at 2:50 AM.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cool, patchy fog. Lows 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, nice. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows mid to upper 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Highs low to mid 70s. Some showers possible by late night. Lows upper 50s.

Saturday: Periods of rain, breezy and cooler. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 50s.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mostly cloudy. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows mid 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 70s. Lows mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, cooler. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Wednesday: Cloudy, cool, showers. Highs near 70.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

