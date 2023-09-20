Loop De Ville Festival gets underway Sept. 23

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Rivanna Trail Foundation’s Loop De Ville festival is back this weekend.

Starting Saturday, September 23, participants can hike, run, or bike as many miles as want with a leader. There’ll be more free events Sunday, Sept. 24.

Organizers say the goal is to teach people about the trail system.

“Trails literally connect neighborhoods, and the great thing about RTF is it connects all these awesome neighborhoods around the city,” Thomas Safranek said.

Click here for more information. A schedule can be found here.

