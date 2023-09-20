Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Loop De Ville Festival gets underway Sept. 23

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Maggie Glass
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Rivanna Trail Foundation’s Loop De Ville festival is back this weekend.

Starting Saturday, September 23, participants can hike, run, or bike as many miles as want with a leader. There’ll be more free events Sunday, Sept. 24.

Organizers say the goal is to teach people about the trail system.

“Trails literally connect neighborhoods, and the great thing about RTF is it connects all these awesome neighborhoods around the city,” Thomas Safranek said.

Click here for more information. A schedule can be found here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County

Latest News

Charlottesville Police (FILE)
Police open administrative investigation regarding Market Street Park ‘incident’
(FILE)
Charlottesville-area wineries nominated for multiple awards
(FILE)
UVA students and faculty get cooking lesson from the ‘Sioux Chef’
Arc of Augusta will host a disabilities resource fair in Waynesboro to connect people to...
Arc of Augusta County hosts disability resource fair