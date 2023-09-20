Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Ideal through Friday, then changes

Coastal low taking aim at MidAtlantic
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -It looks like another winner today. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and pleasantly warm temperatures. This dry and pleasant pattern will stay in place through the end of the week. Meanwhile, we are tracking an area of low pressure off the southeastern coast. Clouds will thicken Friday, with periods of needed rain Saturday into Sunday. The actual track of the low will ultimately determine how much rain we get. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & warm, High: around 80

Tonight: Mostly clear & cool, Low: upper 50s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: around 80...Low: upper 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 70s...Low: upper 50s

Saturday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: mid 60s...Low: around 60

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County

Latest News

Beautiful September Days for Now. Watching the Weekend
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
App graphic generic
Beautiful September Days Through the Mid-Week. Coastal Storm Expected by the Weekend
Coastal storm
Fair weather until weekend
Dry through Friday
Tracking coastal storm system