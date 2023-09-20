Ideal through Friday, then changes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -It looks like another winner today. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and pleasantly warm temperatures. This dry and pleasant pattern will stay in place through the end of the week. Meanwhile, we are tracking an area of low pressure off the southeastern coast. Clouds will thicken Friday, with periods of needed rain Saturday into Sunday. The actual track of the low will ultimately determine how much rain we get. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & warm, High: around 80

Tonight: Mostly clear & cool, Low: upper 50s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: around 80...Low: upper 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 70s...Low: upper 50s

Saturday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: mid 60s...Low: around 60

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

