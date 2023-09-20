Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Government shutdown could affect food banks

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Food banks are scrambling to make ends meet in case the government temporarily shuts down.

The Federation of Virginia Food Banks says it is spending 300% more money every month on food than before the coronavirus pandemic. This is due to high food costs and the decline in donations.

Executive Director Eddie Oliver says the shutdown could leave many without food.

“We are facing a bit of a crisis at the moment in terms of our food supply. Food donations are way down. Government commodities typically make up to 30% of our inventory,” Oliver said Wednesday, September 20.

He says they’re also concerned about how a government shutdown will affect people with SNAP benefits.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County

Latest News

City Hall (FILE)
Applications open for Charlottesville’s Vibrant Community Fund
(FILE)
Volunteers help Blue Ridge Area Food Bank during annual Day of Caring
(FILE)
Loop De Ville Festival gets underway Sept. 23
Charlottesville Police (FILE)
Police open administrative investigation regarding Market Street Park ‘incident’