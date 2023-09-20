Government shutdown could affect food banks

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Food banks are scrambling to make ends meet in case the government temporarily shuts down.

The Federation of Virginia Food Banks says it is spending 300% more money every month on food than before the coronavirus pandemic. This is due to high food costs and the decline in donations.

Executive Director Eddie Oliver says the shutdown could leave many without food.

“We are facing a bit of a crisis at the moment in terms of our food supply. Food donations are way down. Government commodities typically make up to 30% of our inventory,” Oliver said Wednesday, September 20.

He says they’re also concerned about how a government shutdown will affect people with SNAP benefits.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.