Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Experts discuss distrust during UVA Health’s Medical Center Hour

(STOCK)
(STOCK)(123rf.com)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Experts discussed medical professionalism Wednesday, September 20, as part of UVA Health’s Medical Center Hour.

Doctor Barry Egener with Asante Health in Oregon believes most of the distrust in medical professions is largely due to the actions of medical organizations instead of individual practitioners.

“Health care now is not provided so much now by solo physicians in practice. At this point it’s provided by much more complex systems, and sometimes those organizations don’t have the relationships with the community,” the doctor said.

Dr. Egener says having certain competencies and behaviors, just like individual practitioners, may help restore trust in medicine’s social contract.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County

Latest News

Central Branch of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library in Charlottesville (FILE)
Submissions open for 8th annual poetry contest
Albemarle County seal
Albemarle hopes to soon offer micro-transit option
City Hall (FILE)
Applications open for Charlottesville’s Vibrant Community Fund
(FILE)
Government shutdown could affect food banks