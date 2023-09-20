Experts discuss distrust during UVA Health’s Medical Center Hour

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Experts discussed medical professionalism Wednesday, September 20, as part of UVA Health’s Medical Center Hour.

Doctor Barry Egener with Asante Health in Oregon believes most of the distrust in medical professions is largely due to the actions of medical organizations instead of individual practitioners.

“Health care now is not provided so much now by solo physicians in practice. At this point it’s provided by much more complex systems, and sometimes those organizations don’t have the relationships with the community,” the doctor said.

Dr. Egener says having certain competencies and behaviors, just like individual practitioners, may help restore trust in medicine’s social contract.

