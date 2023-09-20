Charlottesville-area wineries nominated for multiple awards

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville area and the Monticello American Viticulture Area (AVA) have been nominated for Wine Region of the Year. Meanwhile, Barboursville is nominated for American Winery of the Year by wine enthusiast.

King Family Vineyard co-owner James King says what sets this region apart is winemakers and managers helping each other out.

“I think when you put that together, you have this little mini-Renaissance, where you’re just striving and pushing the envelope of not only what’s possible, but you’re creating better quality wine,” King said. “There’s a tremendous diversity, and I think that is one of the things that makes us great.”

The Monticello Wine Trail is up against regions in Italy, France, and South Africa.

“We’re now being compared to other regions that have been there for centuries,” Barboursville Vineyards Estate Director Luca Paschina said. “It is rewarding, but it’s also very important to know that we’re more and more becoming observed and promoted as a very, very good growing area and region.”

The Monticello AVA says this nomination will not only help Virginia wines, but other also other industries.

Winners will be announced later this month.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.