Arc of Augusta County hosts disability resource fair

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Arc of Augusta sponsored and organized a disability resource fair at the Best Western Inn in Waynesboro Tuesday.

The non-profit partnered with over 20 organizations to provide accessible resources to those across the Shenandoah Valley to aid those with physical, intellectual, and developmental disabilities.

Guests and family members were given opportunities to network and connect with the various organizations in addition to receiving further information about available resources.

Tosha Berry, executive director of Arc of Augusta, is proud of the impact the event has had on the community.

”It has been amazing to see how many families and individuals just smile when they walk into the room,” said Berry, “And there’s a whole room of people with resources trying to help them.”

After the fair, Arc of Augusta hosted a Virginia General Assembly candidate forum with all seven local candidates, who answered questions focusing on important issues affecting those with disabilities.

Berry believes the forum allowed the candidates to see who is impacted by these issues firsthand.

