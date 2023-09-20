Applications open for Charlottesville’s Vibrant Community Fund

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Applications for Charlottesville’s Vibrant Community Fund opened Wednesday, September 20.

The fund is the city’s way of opening up money for nonprofits doing incredible work, meeting the needs of people in the area.

“A nonprofit would have to make sure that their programs or services align with City Council’s priorities, which are education, youth and families, health and safety, economic impact, and jobs,” Human Services Director Misty Graves said.

Click here to apply.

Applications close October 20.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.