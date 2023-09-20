Advertise With Us
Another Picture Perfect Day

By Dominique Smith
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Another set of pleasant days remain, but change is on the way. A low pressure system tracking up the coast will bring rain chances Friday into the weekend. With that, we’ll also be looking at significantly cooler temperatures, especially on Saturday. Based on models, rainfall amounts vary between less than half an inch to around an inch of rain across central Virginia. The rain is very much needed, so the NBC29 Weather team will continue to track this system through the weekend. Check back for updates.

Today: Pleasant and mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Friday: Partly sunny with showers in late showers. Highs in the mid 70′s. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Saturday: Cooler showers. Highs in the mid 60′s. Lows around 60.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70′s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70′s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70′s.

