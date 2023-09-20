Albemarle hopes to soon offer micro-transit option

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County says its micro-transit program will roll out at the end October.

The county is teaming up with Charlottesville Area Transit for this program. The goal is to improve transit service in the areas of Pantops, Monticello, and the Route 29 corridor.

You can be picked up to go to a specific location, or you can be connected to a bus stop to get you to your destination outside the service limits.

“It helps to provide options and transportation opportunities for people in between a fixed route service or maybe some areas that don’t have as many options for them to get around,” Abbey Stumpf with Albemarle County said Wednesday, September 20.

There’ll be no fee starting off. You will have to download the app of make a phone call to get a ride to where you need to be.

