Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Albemarle hopes to soon offer micro-transit option

Albemarle County seal
Albemarle County seal
By Bria Stith
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County says its micro-transit program will roll out at the end October.

The county is teaming up with Charlottesville Area Transit for this program. The goal is to improve transit service in the areas of Pantops, Monticello, and the Route 29 corridor.

You can be picked up to go to a specific location, or you can be connected to a bus stop to get you to your destination outside the service limits.

“It helps to provide options and transportation opportunities for people in between a fixed route service or maybe some areas that don’t have as many options for them to get around,” Abbey Stumpf with Albemarle County said Wednesday, September 20.

There’ll be no fee starting off. You will have to download the app of make a phone call to get a ride to where you need to be.

RELATED:

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County

Latest News

City Hall (FILE)
Applications open for Charlottesville’s Vibrant Community Fund
(FILE)
Government shutdown could affect food banks
(FILE)
Volunteers help Blue Ridge Area Food Bank during annual Day of Caring
(FILE)
Loop De Ville Festival gets underway Sept. 23