UVA School of Medicine changing how it teaches clinical reasoning

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia School of Medicine is changing how students are taught clinical reasoning, which is the process used to diagnose and treat diseases.

“What we really aim to do is to try to improve the terminology that we use in medical education with that end goal of improving how we train medical students and physicians in training to better care for patients,” Clinical Reasoning Research Collaborative Co-Director Jessica Dreicer said Tuesday, September 19.

Dreicer says they must distinguish between framework and schema:

“It has a lot to do with the internal process of sort of knowing something in your head or in your mind, so to speak, versus a visual representation or a written representation that you might use to teach someone else how to do something,” the co-director said.

The drive to improve clinical reasoning comes from a number of different places.

“It comes from the recognition of, sort of, in the grand scheme, the harm that comes to patients due to things like errors and diagnosis,” Dreicer said. “A related piece is better understanding how to teach medical students and physicians in training how to do that process.”

