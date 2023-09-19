Tiger Fuel Market coming to Scottsville

SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new Tiger Fuel Market is coming to Scottsville.

Construction is underway, and is scheduled to open early 2024.

“We’ve had folks tell us for years to bring one out there,” Maurice Lamarche said Tuesday, September 19.

The market will have full-service deli sandwiches and fried chicken, as well as a Tiger Wash automatic and self-serve.

