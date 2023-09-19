Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Tiger Fuel Market coming to Scottsville

(FILE)
(FILE)(wvir)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new Tiger Fuel Market is coming to Scottsville.

Construction is underway, and is scheduled to open early 2024.

“We’ve had folks tell us for years to bring one out there,” Maurice Lamarche said Tuesday, September 19.

The market will have full-service deli sandwiches and fried chicken, as well as a Tiger Wash automatic and self-serve.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County

Latest News

(FILE)
UVA graduate student shredding plastics down to reuse for 3D printing
CATEC (FILE)
Dozens of CATEC students getting free, protective footwear
One of the approved areas for the new housing development projects.
Two housing development projects approved by Harrisonburg City Council
(FILE)
Program helping people in greater-Charlottesville area quit smoking