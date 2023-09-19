Sunny with comfortable humidity
Soaking rain on tap for the region
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our work and school day is getting off to an outstanding start. We’ll see mostly sunny sky today with seasonal temperatures and comfortable humidity. This rather tranquil pattern will be in place for the next few days. Meanwhile, we are tracking an area of low pressure, that is expected to develop off the southeastern coast. Clouds will begin to thicken later Friday, with potentially soaking rain this weekend. The track of the low will determine how much rain we actually get. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny & warm, High: around 80
Tonight: Mostly clear & cool, Low: low 50s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 40s
Saturday: Periods of rain, High: around 70...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 70s...Low: around 60
Monday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s
