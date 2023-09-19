Raising Cane’s opens on UVA Corner

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The grease is officially popping at Raising Cane’s new location on University Avenue in Charlottesville.

People lined up early Tuesday, September 19, wating for the doors to open.

Raising Cane’s Regional Vice President Warren Sewells says having UVA students join the fun early this morning shows the excitement in the community.

“So getting a chance to open here gets us a little bit more closer to the energy and what was on campus,” Sewells said. “Sharing, you know, our craveable chicken finger meals with the people in Charlottesville.”

As part of its tradition, the restaurant did a lucky 29 drawing: Between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., people were able to put their name into a raffle. Twenty of those names picked won free food for a year.

