Program helping people in greater-Charlottesville area quit smoking

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Quit Nicotine and Smoking Blue Ridge Program might be the way to solve your smoking problem.

The six-week program runs every Wednesday from September 20 to October 25. It offers strategies for quitting, such as medication, acupuncture, stress reduction, and more.

Program Director Scott Mein says they can also help people who vape or chew tobacco.

“I hope they leave the program with the fact if you’re not ready to quit, it’s OK,” Mein said. “The average smoker takes eight times before they stop, and that’s the most important message.”

The program is open to all residents from Charlottesville, Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, and Nelson counties.

Image courtesy the Blue Ridge Program (BRP)

