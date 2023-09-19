Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Richmond shooting
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting around 8:15 p.m. Monday in Richmond.
Officers were called to the 2300 block of Carmine Street for a shooting and found an adult male injured.
He was taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.