Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Richmond shooting

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Carmine Street for the shooting.
Officers were called to the 2300 block of Carmine Street for the shooting.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting around 8:15 p.m. Monday in Richmond.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Carmine Street for a shooting and found an adult male injured.

He was taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

