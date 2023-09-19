Louisa County elementary students getting hands-on learning in garden

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Some Louisa County students are making it their mission to be healthy.

All four elementary school have their own garden, and these students are making good use of the fresh eats.

“I’m a firm believer that if you can grow your own food, you’ll never go hungry,” School Nutrition Services Director Randy Herman said Tuesday, September 19. “I think a lot of the times they [the students] don’t eat them because they don’t know what they are. They don’t try them at home, they don’t have exposure.”

Students at Moss Nuckols Elementary School are growing kale, lettuce, and sweet potatoes, all of which is being used on campus.

“Everything that we grow out here, the students harvest, bring to the cafeteria,” Herman said.

“It lets them learn about math, they can learn about measuring, they can learn about the scientific hypothesis, they can do all of these things all through a garden and just getting in the dirt,” 4H Agent Jenny Thompson said. “This gives them a connection to the ground to the food they’re eating, and hopefully it will encourage them to eat more of the food that they are growing.”

