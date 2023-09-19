Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Just One Women’s Circle hosting fundraiser with Masquerade Ball

By Cora Dickey
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Just One Women’s Circle is hosting a masquerade ball on October 7 at Hotel Madison with major goals for this year.

The money raised will go toward scholarships that are given out to young women, and organizers hopes to give out at least one full scholarship.

“They get to follow their dreams, right? What’s better than that —to have a dream and you’re getting powered to go for it? To know that Just One’s circle is out there to support them to help them follow those and dreams to be a circle that they can count on and to be mentors,” Co-Organizers Barbara & Joyce said.

The ball is a gala raising money to help girls go to college which supports what the Women’s Circle stands for.

“The biggest takeaway is the women are coming together to power each other to create a community of women just to uplift support so the masquerade is another avenue for us to create revenue so we can create scholarships for women in the area,” Joyce said.

Past scholarships have been totaled at $1,000 and $1,500. Scholarships provided are based solely on tickets that go for $100 each.

The Just One Night Masquerade Ball is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

The cost goes toward food, dancing, and donating to the fund.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County

Latest News

A fire has been reported at Ball Advanced Aluminum Tech in Verona.
VIDEO: Massive fire reported at Verona business
Officers were called to the 2300 block of Carmine Street for the shooting.
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Richmond shooting
The ACSO says Derek Breeden allegedly fired shots at a tow truck driver.
ACSO: Man arrested after reportedly firing shots at tow truck driver
A Waynesboro man was arrested for allegedly shooting a service dog, the Augusta County...
Waynesboro man arrested after service dog shot, ACSO says