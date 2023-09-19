Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 7

An in-depth look at why experts say not handling rechargeable batteries properly could lead to explosions and fires. Plus, how one state saved its state bird.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+ a warning about the items found in almost every home that can cause severe burns or explode and spark fires! Rechargeable batteries are powering more and more of our lives but experts say if not handled properly explosions and fires could occur. We have an in-depth look at research underway to better understand why lithium batteries ignite. Plus, little lives are at risk: we’ll show you the battery that could land your child in the emergency room.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County

Latest News

CATEC (FILE)
Dozens of CATEC students getting free, protective footwear
(FILE)
Program helping people in greater-Charlottesville area quit smoking
(FILE)
The Center at Belvedere collecting gently-used medical equipment for nonprofit
A fire has been reported at Ball Advanced Aluminum Tech in Verona.
VIDEO: Verona fire under investigation
Organizers hope to give out at least one full scholarship knowing the joy of higher education
Just One Women’s Circle hosting fundraiser with Masquerade Ball