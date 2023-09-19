Advertise With Us
Fair weather until weekend

Watching coastal storm
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Typical of this time of year. Expect warm, dry days and comfortably cool overnights. Changes in that pattern arrive this weekend.

Remaining dry through Friday night.

Tracking the progress of a developing storm system off the Southeast Coast. It will likely bring some rain to the region this weekend.

Some forecast guidance gives the area a soaking rainfall. While others only show we’ll have a few rain showers.

Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for updates.

Tuesday afternoon: Sunshine, blue sky, a few fair-weather clouds. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Tuesday night: Clear and comfortable. Patchy fog late. Lows in the 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly sunny. Warm and dry. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the comfortable 50s. High levels of ragweed pollen.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the 70s. Fine weather for high school and college football Friday night. Temperatures falling to the 60s. Lows in the 50s.

Saturday and Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Monday: Morning rain showers exit. Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

