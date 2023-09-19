Advertise With Us
Dozens of CATEC students getting free, protective footwear

CATEC (FILE)
CATEC (FILE)(wvir)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - More than 90 CATEC students are getting free, protective shoes.

Red Wing Shoes came to the campus Tuesday, September 19, to fit students for the best shoe for their future field. Students stopped by the mobile shoe store, got measured, and picked up the free shoes.

“I know a lot of people couldn’t afford boots and stuff like that, and just that they were able to provide them was really nice,” student Alex Nickell said.

CATEC provides all of its students with protective gear for their chosen industry.

