The Center at Belvedere collecting gently-used medical equipment for nonprofit

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You can donate your gently-used medical equipment to the Center at Belvedere Wednesday, September 20, from noon to 5 p.m.

All donations support All Blessings Flow, and help uninsured patients.

“There are other people in our community that can use them,” Coordinator of Volunteer Resources Bobbi Hughes said. “Sharing is a great thing, and we’re asking you that you share with your community.”

Check out the Center’s Facebook page for a list of equipment that can be accepted.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

