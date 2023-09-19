The Center at Belvedere collecting gently-used medical equipment for nonprofit

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You can donate your gently-used medical equipment to the Center at Belvedere Wednesday, September 20, from noon to 5 p.m.

All donations support All Blessings Flow, and help uninsured patients.

“There are other people in our community that can use them,” Coordinator of Volunteer Resources Bobbi Hughes said. “Sharing is a great thing, and we’re asking you that you share with your community.”

Check out the Center’s Facebook page for a list of equipment that can be accepted.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.