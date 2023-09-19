Advertise With Us
Beautiful September Days Through the Mid-Week. Coastal Storm Expected by the Weekend

Beautiful September Days for Now. Watching the Weekend
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fine September weather with cool to chilly nights and comfortable days continue this week. More clouds arrive Friday and a developing coastal storm expected to bring rain, breezy and cool conditions for the weekend. Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for more updates.

The Autumnal Equinox arrives early Saturday at 2:50 AM.

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly, patchy fog. Lows mid 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows mid to upper 50s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny, nice. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Highs upper 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Saturday and Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, breezy, cooler. Highs in 60s to low 70s. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

Monday: AM showers. Variable clouds. Highs upper 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, some showers. Highs mid to upper 70s.

