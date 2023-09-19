Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Applications open for CPD’s Community Police Academy

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Maggie Glass
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police want you to learn the ins and outs of their department.

Applications are now open for the Community Police Academy. Starting October 25, the free course will run every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Participants will learn about forensics, investigations, and different units within CPD.

“The community needs to see transparently what we do and how we do it, because we’re community servants. We’re protecting and serving the people of the City of Charlottesville,” Kyle Ervine with CPD said Tuesday, September 19.

You must be a city resident or own a business in Charlottesville to apply.

Applications close Oct. 6.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County

Latest News

(FILE)
UVA School of Medicine changing how it teaches clinical reasoning
(FILE)
Tiger Fuel Market coming to Scottsville
(FILE)
UVA graduate student shredding plastics down to reuse for 3D printing
CATEC (FILE)
Dozens of CATEC students getting free, protective footwear