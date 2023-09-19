Applications open for CPD’s Community Police Academy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police want you to learn the ins and outs of their department.

Applications are now open for the Community Police Academy. Starting October 25, the free course will run every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Participants will learn about forensics, investigations, and different units within CPD.

“The community needs to see transparently what we do and how we do it, because we’re community servants. We’re protecting and serving the people of the City of Charlottesville,” Kyle Ervine with CPD said Tuesday, September 19.

You must be a city resident or own a business in Charlottesville to apply.

Applications close Oct. 6.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.