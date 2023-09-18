Advertise With Us
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Louisa County

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Louisa County.

VSP announced Monday, September 18, that it responded to a single-vehicle crash at the 141-mile marker of Interstate 64 around 1:10 a.m. A 2015 Dodge Caravan ran off the road and struck a guardrail. The vehicle rolled over before landing upright on top of the guardrail.

The driver, 29-year-old Noah Stephen Magnus of Fredericksburg, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the Caravan. He was transported to the UVA Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

