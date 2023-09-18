VIDEO: Massive fire reported at Verona business

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There is a reported fire at Ball Advanced Aluminum Tech in Verona, and VDOT says all north and southbound lanes are closed on Route 11.

Lieutenant Travis Moyer with Augusta County Fire says everyone has been accounted for and that there are no reported injuries at this time. According to Moyer, the fire was reported at 2:57 p.m. as a structure fire, and there is reportedly heavy fire and smoke from the roof and other parts of the building.

Moyer says it could take several hours to extinguish the fire and even longer for the investigation.

WHSV has reporters at the scene, and this is a developing story.

Travis Moyer- Augusta County Fire

