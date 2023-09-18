VDOT seeking public input on Albemarle County projects

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The way we drive in Albemarle County could be changing, and VDOT says it is for the better.

The department is proposing changes to five intersections, but is giving people a chance to weigh in before crews get to work.

“So we’re looking to improve all modes of travel with these projects,” Harold Jones with VDOT said Monday, September 18.

Four of the proposed projects involve roundabouts.

“Roundabouts require all drivers approaching the intersection to yield at a slower speed. So that when there are crashes, typically they are lower speed and their lower angle and reduced fatalities and reduced injuries,” Jones said.

Another project would create a continuous green-T intersection, which is a three-legged intersection where one direction of traffic doesn’t have to stop.

“These are federally-funded projects,” Jones said. “The total budget for all five projects is about $41.4 million.”

VDOT is encouraging anyone with questions or concerns to reach out or attend one of its two public meetings:

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the National Guard Armory off Avon Street

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Center at Belvedere

“Each of us doesn’t drive all of these every day, so we’d like to get feedback from people who use these intersections so we can further develop the projects,” Jones said.

