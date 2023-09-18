Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

UVA initiative focusing on finding solutions for climate change

The University of Virginia (FILE)
The University of Virginia (FILE)(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is focusing on finding solutions for climate change and environmental issues through its new initiative, Climate Collaborative.

Research projects are bringing students together to find answers about things like creating clean energy and water security.

“This is an investment that the university is making in really connecting our research with action in ways to make people’s lives better, more prosperous, more healthy,” Professor Karen McGlathery said.

McGlathery says the projects differ based on where they’re located: “One is in Appalachia, focused on clean energy,” she said. “One project is on water security in India, in a region that has high poverty rates but also high risk of flooding.”

The professor says they’re working with local, non-government agencies, and researchers, as well as trying to empower women.

“Women are are most heavily impacted by water security, and they also may be the key to having more secure water sources,” she said.

The initiative is expected to go for several years, with more project receiving funding.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
Several shedded skins were found, indicating as many as 40 snakes may have lived there at some...
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County

Latest News

Key Recreation Center in Charlottesville (FILE)
Key Recreation Center closing for roof work
Kids trick or treating in Halloween costumes.
Costume Swap at Charlottesville Library
Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church
Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church purchases former bank
Rivanna River
Annual Rivanna River Round-Up