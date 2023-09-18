UVA initiative focusing on finding solutions for climate change

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is focusing on finding solutions for climate change and environmental issues through its new initiative, Climate Collaborative.

Research projects are bringing students together to find answers about things like creating clean energy and water security.

“This is an investment that the university is making in really connecting our research with action in ways to make people’s lives better, more prosperous, more healthy,” Professor Karen McGlathery said.

McGlathery says the projects differ based on where they’re located: “One is in Appalachia, focused on clean energy,” she said. “One project is on water security in India, in a region that has high poverty rates but also high risk of flooding.”

The professor says they’re working with local, non-government agencies, and researchers, as well as trying to empower women.

“Women are are most heavily impacted by water security, and they also may be the key to having more secure water sources,” she said.

The initiative is expected to go for several years, with more project receiving funding.

