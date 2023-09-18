Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

UVA Health encourages parents to get newborns screened early

UVA Health (FILE)
UVA Health (FILE)
By Bria Stith
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health says newborns should have several different screenings done within the first days of their lives.

These include heart and hearing screenings, as well as a blood test.

Pediatrics say these screenings can help detect disorders early and improve a child’s development.

“Right now in Virginia, we’re screening for 33 different conditions off of blood spots. In addition to that, cyanotic congenital heart disease and hearing loss,” Professor of Pediatrics William Wilson said.

UVA Health says parents don’t want to wait too long for these screenings and tests: Some conditions have early onset and dangerous complications.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
Several shedded skins were found, indicating as many as 40 snakes may have lived there at some...
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County

Latest News

Darden on UVA Grounds (FILE)
UVA Darden School receives high score from Bloomberg Businessweek
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Louisa County
The University of Virginia (FILE)
UVA initiative focusing on finding solutions for climate change
Key Recreation Center in Charlottesville (FILE)
Key Recreation Center closing for roof work