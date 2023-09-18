Advertise With Us
UVA Darden School receives high score from Bloomberg Businessweek

Darden on UVA Grounds (FILE)

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Darden School of Business is one of the top three schools in the country, according to Bloomberg Businessweek.

Bloomberg measured more than 100 full-time MBA schools based on student satisfaction. UVA received an overall score of 85.6.

“I think our approach has been kind of a very human centered, engaged, inclusive approach to creating and inspiring students, Darden Interim Dean Jeanne Liedtka.

The annual rankings measured the best business schools in the country based on compensation, learning, networking, entrepreneurship, and diversity.

RELATED: UVA Darden Rises to No. 3 US Business School in New Ranking

