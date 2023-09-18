Pleasant September Stretch - Cool Nights and Comfortable Days

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dry and pleasant September weather this week. Cool to chilly nights and comfortable days as a large area of high pressure maintains control. Looking toward the weekend, a coastal storm is expected to develop and bring us rain both days. Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for more updates.

The Autumnal Equinox arrives early Saturday at 2:50 AM.

Tonight: Clear ad chilly, some patchy fog. Lows upper 40s to low 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows low to mid 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows mid to upper 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Highs upper 70s. Lows around 60s.

Saturday and Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, breezy, cooler. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

Monday: AM showers. Variable clouds. Highs near 80.

