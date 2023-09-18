Advertise With Us
Key Recreation Center closing for roof work

Key Recreation Center in Charlottesville (FILE)
Key Recreation Center in Charlottesville (FILE)(WVIR)
By Maggie Glass
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Herman Key Jr. Recreation Center will be closing for roof replacements.

Work is scheduled for September 29 to January 3.

Programs at the center are being moved to the Carver Recreation Center.

“So we will still be offering programs through the community in regards to our adult basketball program, drop-in basketball program, pickleball program, things of that nature,” Avery Watkins said.

The Key Rec. Center will be open for Election Day, November 7.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

