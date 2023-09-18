Health experts promoting new COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new COVID-19 vaccine is available, but it may take some time before you’ll be able to get it through the Blue Ridge Health District or UVA Health.

“We have put in our order for vaccines, according to the state recommendations,” Jason Elliott with BRHD said Monday, September 18. “We’re waiting for that order to arrive now.”

Elliott says it could take a few weeks for the vaccines to arrive: “What may happen is that people will start to see the vaccine show up in other places, like pharmacies and primary care providers.”

The CDC is recommending anyone 6 months or older to get the updated vaccine.

Doctor Bill Petri with UVA Health says people 65 and older or immunocompromised will benefit the most from this new vaccine.

“By being vaccinated in September or October, the vaccine is going to carry you through to the New Year with better antibody levels against the current variants of the virus,” Dr. Petri said.

